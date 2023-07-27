Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,230 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Smartsheet worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 87,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,553.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

Featured Stories

