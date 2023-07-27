Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PROS during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.07. 20,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRO. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at PROS

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

