Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,244 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $127.01 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.44.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,526,406. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

