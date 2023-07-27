Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Apartment Income REIT worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after buying an additional 1,516,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after buying an additional 556,256 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after buying an additional 309,508 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AIRC opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $46.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.