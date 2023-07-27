Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,843 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $217.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

