Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $7.99 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.20.

CME Group Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $198.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

