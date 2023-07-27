Granite Investment Partners LLC Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Confluent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 163,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 96,218 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 456,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $3,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,316,081.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $3,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,316,081.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock worth $53,402,295. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Confluent Trading Up 2.6 %

Confluent stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

