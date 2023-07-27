Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 153,591 Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 153,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,667,000 after acquiring an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 33.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 649,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,210,000 after acquiring an additional 164,485 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 57,671 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $55.81.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on STC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 2,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,894.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

