Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

GRT.UN stock traded down C$1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$78.38. 64,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,323. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$63.29 and a one year high of C$88.58. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$80.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRT.UN shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$96.25.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

