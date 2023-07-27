Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GRT.UN traded down C$1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 64,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.03. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$63.29 and a 1-year high of C$88.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$80.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRT.UN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$96.25.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

