Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 3,155 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

