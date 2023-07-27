Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,173 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

