Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in ONEOK by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,223,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,732,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.