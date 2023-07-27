Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,742 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

