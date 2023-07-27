Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

