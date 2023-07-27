Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,819. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $294.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

