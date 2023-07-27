Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after acquiring an additional 223,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $5.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $322.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,652. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.85. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Societe Generale upped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,691. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

