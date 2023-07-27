Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.09. 360,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.64. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.