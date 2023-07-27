Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,927 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,537,000 after purchasing an additional 526,479 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sysco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,318,000 after purchasing an additional 310,274 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.95. 38,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.23. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $87.41. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

