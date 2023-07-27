Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE K traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.22. The company had a trading volume of 402,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,003. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $6,849,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

About Kellogg

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.