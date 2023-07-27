Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,700 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.96. 502,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,564. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

