Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,176 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 691,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.65.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.