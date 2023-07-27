Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,176 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
Corteva Price Performance
NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 691,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Corteva Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.65.
About Corteva
Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.
