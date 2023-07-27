Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.27.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,839. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $155.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

