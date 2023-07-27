Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Invests $396,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

T stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.77. 17,047,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,295,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

