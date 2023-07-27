Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $743.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $695.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $691.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

