Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 9,878 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $167,042,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $77,642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Leidos by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,028,000 after purchasing an additional 381,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,114,000 after purchasing an additional 227,646 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LDOS. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Leidos Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.52. 331,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,329. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

