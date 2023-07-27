Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $103.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAE. Citigroup reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Haemonetics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 10,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

