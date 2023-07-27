Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $103.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.17.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAE. Citigroup reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Insider Transactions at Haemonetics
In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics
Haemonetics Price Performance
HAE stock opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Haemonetics
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.