Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $93.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Haemonetics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.