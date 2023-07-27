Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $45.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00.

HALO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.45.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,461.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,170,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after buying an additional 443,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

