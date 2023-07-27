Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.43% from the stock’s current price.

HALO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $43.75 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. The company had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 151,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

