HC Wainwright Increases GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Price Target to $5.25

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 470.65% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GoldMining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

GoldMining Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GoldMining stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. 182,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,600. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Insider Activity at GoldMining

In other GoldMining news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 4,783 shares of GoldMining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,916.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,796,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,047,254.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 36,905 shares of company stock valued at $492,066 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoldMining

GoldMining Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDG. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in GoldMining by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,426,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 749,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoldMining by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GoldMining by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,721 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 53,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

