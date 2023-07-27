HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Argus lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.91.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA traded down $5.73 on Thursday, hitting $276.45. 3,025,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.19 and a 200-day moving average of $269.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

