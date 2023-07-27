HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.70-18.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.25-64.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.46 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.91.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $282.18 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.92 and a 200 day moving average of $269.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

