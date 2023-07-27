Head to Head Comparison: Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yoshitsu and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshitsu 0 0 0 0 N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 1 2 0 2.67

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.48%. Given 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is more favorable than Yoshitsu.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

6.0% of Yoshitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of Yoshitsu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Yoshitsu and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshitsu N/A N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM -2.11% 1.86% 0.84%

Volatility & Risk

Yoshitsu has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yoshitsu and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshitsu $228.44 million 0.22 $3.27 million N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $2.21 billion 0.25 $29.61 million ($0.69) -12.12

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshitsu.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats Yoshitsu on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products. The company also provides body care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash; and fragrance products consisting of perfume and cologne for women and men. In addition, the company provides facial wash, firming lotion, astringent, and moisturizer products for men; and lip balm, lotion, shampoo, soap, and essence oil for children. Further, the company offers OTC drugs for the treatment of common ailments, such as colds, headaches, stomach pain, cough, and eye strains, as well as medical supplies and devices, including bandages, masks, thermometers, disinfectant sprays, eye masks, contact lens, and contact lens cleaners and solutions. Additionally, the company provides vitamins, minerals, fiber supplements, nutritional yeast, dietary products, and other nutritional supplements; bedding and bath products, and car supplies; and food, alcoholic beverages, and miscellaneous products. The company sells its products through directly operated physical stores, online stores, and franchise stores, as well as wholesale customers. It directly operates 11 physical stores in Japan; 26 online stores in Japan and China; and 8 franchise stores in the United States, 6 franchise stores in Canada, and 1 franchise store in the United Kingdom, as well as approximately 151 wholesale customers in Japan, China, the United States, and Canada. Yoshitsu Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits. It offers its products and services through online platform under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's Bakery, PersonalizationMall.com, Simply Chocolate, Vital Choice, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

