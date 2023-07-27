Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.69, but opened at $13.84. Healthcare Services Group shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 1,093,624 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $418.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 264,240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3,487.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 103,792 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 163,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $930.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

