Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.69, but opened at $13.84. Healthcare Services Group shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 1,093,624 shares traded.
The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $418.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.
Healthcare Services Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $930.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.
About Healthcare Services Group
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
