Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on PEAK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.9 %
PEAK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. 2,290,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $28.43.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.
