Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PEAK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

PEAK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. 2,290,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

