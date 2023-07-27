Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-1.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.73.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,730,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $28.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.