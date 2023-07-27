Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-1.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.73.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,730,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

About Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.