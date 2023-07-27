Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 880.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

HTLFP traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

