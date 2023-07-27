Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after buying an additional 322,602 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,678,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after buying an additional 294,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $79.82 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.21.

Insider Activity

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

