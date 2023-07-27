Herc (NYSE:HRI) Announces Earnings Results

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Herc Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HRI traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.23. The company had a trading volume of 140,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.04. Herc has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $162.46.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Herc by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Herc by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Herc by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

