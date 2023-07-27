Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $70.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12,520.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

