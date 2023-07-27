Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.69-3.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.79.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 34.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

