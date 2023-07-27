Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after buying an additional 240,818 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,977,000 after buying an additional 71,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Down 5.7 %

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $11.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,591,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.