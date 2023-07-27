Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.87.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $11.85 on Thursday, hitting $196.41. 6,591,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

