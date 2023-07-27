Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HWM. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

