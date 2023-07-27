HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,769 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in HP were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in HP by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,512,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,426,000 after acquiring an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HP by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694,904 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

HP Stock Down 0.2 %

HPQ opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.