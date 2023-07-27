Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion. Hub Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.80-6.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.29.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.75. 224,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $67.77 and a 52-week high of $104.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 1,423.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 370,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 112,746 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hub Group by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 76,867 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

