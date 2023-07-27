Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $12.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 12,329,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,225,988. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

