IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $2.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,174,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,790 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 24,042,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,029,000 after buying an additional 239,188 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,308,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 460,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 492.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

