ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.75

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 1623398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICICI Bank Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 41,771.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 58,357,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,277,443,000 after purchasing an additional 58,218,020 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $282,778,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 64,675,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760,577 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth $223,606,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,242,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,015 shares during the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.