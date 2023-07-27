ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.75

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 1623398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th.
ICICI Bank Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
